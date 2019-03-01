EXCLUSIVE: In a time when cynicism and skeptics run rampant, Breakthrough looks to offer a moment of comfort and hope via the story of Jim Allison. Making its world premiere at SXSW on March 9, the documentary tells the tale of a stubborn man’s visionary quest to find a cure for cancer.

Directed by Bill Haney, the doc follows Allison from his days in Texas to Stockholm where, in December of 2018, he accepted the Nobel Prize in Medicine. The harmonica-playing immunologist discovered the immune system’s role in defeating cancer. Having lost his mother to lymphoma and his brother to prostate cancer, he, a survivor of cancer as well, was determined to fight and find a cure. But as seen in the trailer above, he was worked on his own against the skepticism of the medical establishment and the resistance of Big Pharma to make his groundbreaking discovery in medicine that would change his life and many others.

Narrated by Woody Harrelson, and featuring music by Willie Nelson with Allison’s own harmonica stylings, the film that shows his emotional and inspiring journey. Breakthrough is produced by Haney and Jennifer Pearce. Executive Producers are R.J. Cutler, Tim Disney, Michael Eisenson, Reed Paul Jobs, Maura McCarthy and Sean E. Riley.

Watch the trailer above.