EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Media is expanding its highly rated Below Deck franchise with Below Deck Sailing Vessel (working title), a new series from Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean producers 51 Minds.

Below Deck Sailing Vessel (wt) is described as a new kind of Below Deck, featuring luxury sailing yachts, considered the queens of the yachting world, as the charter of choice.

Bravo says the new series is similar to Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean with fit crews, exotic locations, demanding charter guests and an “upstairs/downstairs” dedication to service. However, sailboats have a sleeker design than their motor yacht counterparts, and this makes their galleys smaller, their stew stations almost non-existent and the crew’s living quarters more cramped and in much closer proximity to the guest quarters. Sailing yachts also attract a different kind of charter guest – from the exclusive old money patrons to the new eco-conscious tech millionaires – and with the added duty of sailing, there’s an elevated level of demand for those who serve on the ship.

Below Deck is coming off its highest-rated season in franchise history, averaging 2.6M total viewers, 1.6M P25-54 and 1.3M 18-49. Season 6 also earned the highest rated episode in franchise history on December 11, 2018, with 3.2M total viewers, 1.9M P25-54 and 1.7M P18-49. It was the highest rated episode with younger viewers across all of television for the night. Additionally, last season of Below Deck Mediterranean hit new series highs, averaging 2.4M total viewers, 1.5M P25-54 and 1.2M P18-49, posting double-digit growth for the second consecutive season across all demos. The new season of Below Deck Mediterranean will premiere this spring. Below Deck Sailing Vessel (wt) will join both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo’s lineup.

Below Deck Sailing Vessel is produced by 51 Minds in association with Little Wooden Boat Productions. Mark Cronin, Jill Goslicky and Dan Volpe serve as executive producers along with Christian Sarabia and Temple Williams serving as executive producers from 51 Minds. Rebecca Henning and Doug Henning serves as co-executive producer.