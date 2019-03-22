Brat’s spring slate of programming will include two new original series as the digital studio and network that caters to Gen Z audiences continues to ramp up, It also adding sales and marketing executives after launching its first advertising campaign in February.

The network’s latest original series set for launch in the window include Red Ruby, about a group of students who went missing underground in the 1990s and re-emerge as teenage vampires. Daniela Perkins (Knight Squad), Michael Campion (Fuller House), Madisyn Shipman (Game Shakers) and Alex Lange (Code Black) star. The other is Stuck, a comedy starring YouTuber Enya Umanzor as a high schooler trapped in a time loop. Denzel Dion, make-up artist Vereensa Sayed and singer-songwriter Ava Maybee Cardoso-Smith co-star.

The new offerings will join Brat’s original film Spring Breakaway, which bowed March 13 on the network that boasts nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers. The pic features current Brat series stars Annie LeBlanc, (Chicken Girls) and Anna Cathcart (Zoe Valentine) along with Kianna Naomi, Lilia Buckingham and William Franklyn-Miller. Fellow originals Chicken Girls also just returned for its fourth season and Total Eclipse for Season 3.

“With linear TV ratings in free-fall, younger audiences are coming over in droves,” Brat co-founder Rob Fishman said. “It’s not only fan favorites like Chicken Girls, but a drumbeat of new originals that is drawing in millions of new viewers.”

On the marketing side, Brat recently hired Rory Clark, who previously worked at Annapurna Pictures and AwesomenessTV. Terra Sollman, an early exec at Twitter, has also been tapped to lead West Coast sales. Those moves come as Brat launched its first major advertising campaign in Februrary tied to the promotion of Universal’s Happy Death Day 2U, with the company saying at least a dozen more such campaigns are in the works for 2019.