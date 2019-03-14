Boris McGiver (House of Cards) and Tyla Harris (Fear the Walking Dead) are set as series regulars in ABC’s legal/family drama pilot from The Last Ship co-creator/executive producer Hank Steinberg, Power executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., the fictional project is a serialized legal and family drama that centers on Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. McGiver will play DA Maskins, who’s running a campaign to unseat the current Attorney General, and who happens to be married to Kate (Indira Varma), the prison warden. Harris will portray Jasmine, Aaron’s (Pinnock) daughter. McGiver’s TV credits include key recurrings on House of Cards and Person of Interest. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and HCKR Agency. Harris’ credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Kevin (Probably Saves the World and Claws and feature Coins for Christmas. She’s repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and The Alexander White Agency.

Deniz Akdeniz (Once Upon A Time) is set as a series regular opposite Hannah Simone in ABC’s untitled single-camera comedy pilot starring, co-written and executive produced by the New Girl alumna, which hails from ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Simone and former New Girl co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the pilot is inspired by Simone’s nontraditional Indian family and revolves around Hannah and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid. They always have been close, but after she admits to herself she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. Akdeniz will play Jack. Vain and manicured, yet hip-hop, Jack lives in a townhouse next door to his parents and drives a BMW. He looks up to his big sister Hannah (Simone) but can’t believe she hasn’t figured out that success equals getting paid. Akdeniz is best known for his role of Aladdin on ABC’s Once Upon A Time, as well as his work on Agents of Shield and Jane The Virgin. He’s repped by Paradigm, The Coronel Group and Active Artists Management.