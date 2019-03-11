“We have to go to a party tonight,” the normally studious high school senior says on the last day of classes. “Nobody knows that we are fun. We didn’t party because we wanted to focus on school and get into good colleges.” Her BFF replies: “And it worked.” But, the friend notes, “Irresponsible people who party also got into those colleges.”

Now that’s logic in action, and the setup for Booksmart, a teen comedy from director Olivia Wilde that premiered Sunday at SXSW. Check out the redband trailer above, but you might want to check the volume if you’re listening at work.

SXSW

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as Amy and Molly, a pair of academic superstars who — as the tagline intones — are getting straight A’s. and giving no F’s. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

Jessica Williams, Billie Lourd, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte co-star in the comedy written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman. Megan Ellison, Chelsea Barnard and David Distenfeld produced the pic, with Jessica Elbaum, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jillian Longnecker, Katie Silberman and Scott Robertson serving as EPs.

Annapurna Pictures opens Booksmart in theaters on May 24. Have a look at the trailer above and poster below, and tell us what you think.