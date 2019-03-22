EXCLUSIVE: The hot pitch heading into the weekend is Booker, described as a John Wick-esque hard boiled action film with an African American male lead. The pitch was just delivered and there are five offers on the table. The film will be written by Derek Kolstad, who wrote the first two John Wick films. The film will be directed by Gerard McMurray, who’ll cowrite and who directed the hit The First Purge last year and is directing one of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone episodes. Before that, McMurray was an associate producer of Fruitvale Station. Sources said that Amazon, Sony, Netflix, Universal and Lionsgate are all in the mix with offers. It could close tonight, but will likely drag into the weekend. WME and Artists First rep McMurray while APA, Circle Of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy rep Kolstad, so there are a lot of moving parts here. Stay tuned.