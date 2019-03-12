Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio is “optimistic” that there will be a second season of the breakout British terror drama.

The British writer revealed that he is hopeful of a return to the BBC drama, which was a huge ratings hit in the UK and aired on Netflix around the world. He revealed that he was currently in talks to bring the show back.

Speaking at the INTV conference in Israel, he said, “It would be great if there was a second season. We’d love to do more. We appreciate there’s a real hunger from fans to watch it. There are a lot of logistics in terms of setting up a second season and we’re just working through those.”

Bodyguard, which is produced by World Productions, is set in and around the corridors of power. It tells the fictional story of David Budd (Madden), a heroic but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Branch of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs.

The finale of the series was watched by 11M people, drawing a 47.9% share.