Bob’s Burgers executive producer Nora Smith is expanding her relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, signing a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the hit Fox animated comedy series.

Under the pact, she will continue on Bob’s Burgers where she has been since Day 1, starting as a staff writer in the first season and rising through the ranks to an executive producer. She will now serve as co-showrunner alongside creator/executive producer/showrunner Loren Bouchard. Smith, a veteran animation producer, also will serve as an executive producer on Bouchard’s new Apple animated series Central Park, which she co-created with Bouchard and Josh Gad.

Smith also co-wrote the upcoming Bob’s Burgers feature film with Bouchard and previously worked on his series Lucy: The Daughter of the Devil.

“Nora is an amazing talent and we are so excited to build upon our relationship with her,” said Marci Proietto, EVP, Animation. “She’s extremely collaborative and loved by anyone who gets to work with her. I’ve watched her grow from a staff writer in season 1 of Bob’s into an incredible creative force. But most of all, I’m so proud of all she’s accomplished and happy that we will be in business with her for many years to come.”

Smith’s overall deal is the fourth announced by 20th TV since Disney’s $71.5B acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets closed March 20, joining pacts with former Daredevil and The Defenders EP Drew Goddard, Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King, and a re-up for director-producer Jake Kasdan and his producing partner Melvin Mar.

Smith is repped by WME.