Bobby Roth has been hired to direct The Last Rescue, a political thriller about a seasoned Muslim freelance journalist and a Hollywood movie star who form an unlikely partnership to heroically smuggle children out of a besieged Syrian village. Eric J. Adams and Sam Khoze are producing the indie, which was co-written by Todd Tavolazzi, Roth, and Nicholas Roth based Tavolazzi’s novel Looking Into the Sun. Simone White, Lisa Osinloye and Ojan Missaghi of New York-based Ten Ten Global Media will serve as exec producers. Roth has directed numerous episodes for TV including Prison Break, Criminal Minds and Lost. Adams, who is also a screenwriter and investigative journalist, served on the production team and wrote the screenplay for Supremacy, starring Danny Glover and Mahershala Ali. Khoze is the producer behind 1st Born, with Val Kilmer and Denise Richards.

APA

Actress Catherine Davis (Magnum P.I., American Vandal, Hawaii Five-O) has been cast in Trauma Center, the MoviePass Films drama thriller starring Bruce Willis and Nicky Whelan. Matt Eskandari is directing the film, which follows Lieutenant Steven Wakes (Willis) a veteran policeman assigned to protect the recuperating Madison Taylor (Whelan) a former paramedic in the hospital who must fight to stay alive when the two corrupt cops she witnessed in a deadly crossfire come to hunt her down. Davis will portray the role of Emily Taylor, Madison’s younger, precocious sister. Paul Da Silva penned the script. MoviePass Films CEOs and Co-founders Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing the film with Lydia Hull, while Ted Farnsworth, Tim Sullivan, and Alex Eckert serve as exec producers. Davis’ repped by APA and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.