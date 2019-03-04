EXCLUSIVE: Boat Rocker Media has made a significant financial investment in talent management/production company Untitled Entertainment. With the cash infusion, Untitled, in collaboration with Boat Rocker, plans to expand all aspects of its business with a focus on television, film and digital production. That includes new hires and development funding.

No financial details are being disclosed about the deal, which also provides Untitled with access to Boat Rocker’s full-service global studio infrastructure. Untitled will continue to operate under its current senior leadership team.

Canadian media company Boat Rocker Media has been expanding aggressively its global footprint with three major acquisitions in 2018, of unscripted production company Matador Content , which is behind Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle, Fremantle’s Kids & Family division as well as a majority stake in Insight Productions, a leading Canadian unscripted production company ( The Amazing Race Canada, Big Brother Canada, Top Chef Canada ).

Founded in 1999 by Jason Weinberg and Stephanie Simon, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Untitled represents such actors as Gillian Anderson, Elizabeth Banks, Connie Britton, Armando Bo & Nicolas Giacobone, Chris Cooper, Penelope Cruz, Alan Cumming, Laura Dern, Matt Dillon, Minnie Driver, Jane Fonda, Naomie Harris, Timothy Hutton, Geremy Jasper, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Melissa Leo, Ray Liotta, Ricky Martin, Lea Michele, Mandy Moore, Mike Myers, Thandie Newton, Zachary Quinto, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Jean Smart, Fisher Stevens, Maura Tierney, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts, Ruth Wilson, and Benh Zeitlin.

Untitled recently expanded its lines of business with the launch of the brand management joint venture, BrandTitled.

There has been strong interest in management companies in the past few years for their access to talent and ability to produce. 3 Arts Entertainment was recently acquired by Lionsgate, Artists First is majority owned by Propagate, Laurene Powell Jobs’s Emerson Collective has a stake in Anonymous Content.

“Untitled Entertainment sits amongst a very small group of world-class talent management companies. With an unrivalled roster of clients, a terrific team of managers and a thoughtful “talent-first” approach, Untitled has emerged into a highly respected management powerhouse,” said Boat Rocker Co-Founders and Co-Executive Chairmen, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier.

Added John Young, CEO of Boat Rocker, “We’re thrilled to be working together to enhance Untitled’s current lines of business, especially its production capabilities, while looking for new business opportunities in this ever-changing media landscape.”

Boat Rocker has over 600 employees across its Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, London, Ottawa, and Hong Kong offices, 750 half hours of content produced annually by its scripted, unscripted and kids & family divisions, and with a distribution library now totaling over 7,000 half-hours.

“We have worked with incredible colleagues and clients over the past 20 years and have always strived to be very selective about our partnerships. Boat Rocker has evolved from its roots as a successful producer into a serious global studio. We’re thrilled to be partnering at this point in Untitled’s growth curve as a way of increasing opportunities for our clients,” said Jason Weinberg and Stephanie Simon.