Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham will star alongside Carey Mulligan in FilmNation Entertainment’s Promising Young Woman, a thriller written and directed by Emerald Fennell. Rounding out the cast are Alison Brie (Glow), Connie Britton (Dirty John), Adam Brody (Shazam!), Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Molly Shannon (Other People) as production has commenced in Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie is attached to produce the project via her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

Mulligan stars as Cassie, who everyone said was a promising young woman until a tragic event abruptly derailed her future. Now she’s a medical school drop-out, living at home with her worried parents and working at a coffee shop with a concerned boss (Cox). It seems like she is at a standstill, except for the double life Cassie leads at night.

Fennell is also producing the pic with FilmNation’s Ben Browning and LuckyChap’s Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley. FilmNation’s Ashley Fox is the executive producer, with Fiona Walsh Heinz co-producing. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.