EXCLUSIVE: MaameYaa Boafo is set as a series regular opposite Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee in NBC’s legal drama pilot Bluff City Law (working title) from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Janollari, Michael Aguilar and Universal TV.

NBC

Co-created by Georgaris and Aguilar and written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Boafo will play Briana Logan, a private investigator who works for Elijah’s firm.

Boafo won the Drama Desk award, and was just nominated for the Los Angeles Drama Circle Award for best actor for her play School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play. She also received a Lucille Lortell Award nomination for the play. She’s repped by UTA, Atlas Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit.