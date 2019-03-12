EXCLUSIVE: Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards) is set as a lead opposite Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee in NBC’s legal drama pilot Bluff City Law (working title) from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Janollari, Michael Aguilar and Universal TV.

Co-created by Georgaris and Aguilar and written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Atkinson will play Della Bedford, a warm-hearted but incredibly shrewd and wise lawyer in Elijah’s firm.

Atkinson is known for her role as Catherine Durant on Netflix’s House of Cards and recently recurred on Madam Secretary. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment Partners.