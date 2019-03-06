EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired Dominique Swain and Michael Welch-fronted feature Blood Craft and is set to release the witchcraft-centric horror film in the U.S. in April.

The company, which released John Travolta mob drama Gotti, is set to release the film, which is directed by Bethany filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, digitally on April 9 after a run at festivals through March.

You can watch the trailer above.

The film, which was previously known as Together, follows two sisters who suffered abuse as children at the hands of their sadistic father decide, after his death, to use witchcraft to bring his spirit back to get revenge. Madeleine Wade, who has starred in The Wolf of Wall Street and Westworld, and Red Oaks star Augie Duke play the sisters, while Face/Off star Swain and Welch, who starred in Twilight, also star.

Wade co-wrote the screenplay with Bressack and exec produces with The Bay producer Jared Safier. Bressack, James Thomas and Micah Brandt are producing.

Bressack said, “We can’t wait for audiences to discover this unique, disturbing and very scary film.”