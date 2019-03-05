EXCLUSIVE: Single-camera comedy Bless This Mess has recast a series regular as it is starting production on its six-episode midseason order by ABC.

Child actress Madison Curry, currently seen in Jordan Peele’s Us, has been cast as Constance Terry’s (Pam Grier) daughter Cherry. A decision was made at the time the Bless This Mess pilot was picked up to series by ABC to retool the character of Cherry from a teenager, played in the Fox pilot by Christina Offley, to a young child. That led to the recasting. Cherry’s scenes in the pilot were reshot Friday, with production on the rest of the episodes starting today. To mark the first day of shooting, the cast, including Curry, took a group photo to post on Twitter. You can see it below.

In Bless This Mess, created/executive produced by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, a newlywed couple’s (Bell, Dax Shepard) plan to ditch big-city living for a simpler life in Nebraska doesn’t go as expected. The cast also includes Grier, Ed Begley Jr. and JT Neal.

Grier plays town sheriff/store owner Constance Terry, with Curry as her daughter.

Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar are executive producers, as are Shepard and Katherine Pope. 20th Century TV and ABC Studios are the studios.