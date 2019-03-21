Captain America: Civil War star Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) have been cast in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror, Deadline has learned.

Created and written by Charlie Brooker, each episode of Black Mirror employs a different cast of actors to explore themes linked to the collision of mankind with the unforgiving technology they have created.

Season four featured episodes including space thriller “USS Callister” starring Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons, romcom “Hang The DJ”, Maxine Peake-fronted black and white nightmare “Metalhead”, Iceland-set “Crocodile”, Jodie Foster-directed “Arkangel” and Colm McCarthy’s “Black Museum”.

Netflix, which has been extremely quiet about the upcoming season, wouldn’t comment.

Mackie will next be seen in the second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon as the lead Takeshi Kovacs. He most recently was seen on the big screen in Miss Bala and The Hate U Give.

Abdul-Mateen II, last seen as Black Manta in the WB/DC Comics blockbuster film Aquaman, is in talks to take on the lead role in MGM/Jordan Peele’s Candyman sequel and will be seen in HBO’s Watchmen.