Workaholic co-creator Anders Holm, The Haves and the Have Nots star Tika Sumpter and Arica Himmel (Before You Know It) lead the cast of Black-ish‘s upcoming Bow-centric episode, which will feature flashbacks to a teen version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character of Rainbow. Gary Cole (Veep), Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris (Big Little Lies 2) and Second City Chicago alum Christina Anthony have been cast in the potential prequel series set in the 1980s-90s. The backdoor pilot episode, which revolves around Rainbow’s growing up, will air later this season.

Gersh/Marsh Entertainment/Tamara Tihanyi/DDO Artist Agency

Himmel will play Rainbow, an younger version of the character played by Tracee Ellis Ross on Black-ish. Holm will play Paul, Bow’s father, Sumpter portrays Alicia, Bow’s mother.

Childress is Johan, Harris will portray Santamonica, Cole is Harrison, Paul’s father, and Anthony is Denise, Alicia’s sister.

Along with her casting in the potential spinoff, Sumpter is continuing on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots. The popular series’ Season 6 midseason finale airing tomorrow night, with new episodes returning in May. Season 7 is set to debut in 2020.

If it goes to series, the untitled Bow project would be the second Black-sh spinoff, joining Freeform’s Grown-ish.

Holm is the co-creator, writer, producer and star of Workaholics, which aired for seven seasons on Comedy Central. He most recently produced and starred on the NBC comedy series Champions. He also recently executive produced and starred in the Netflix big screen action comedy Game Over, Man alongside Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck, and he co-produced the Netflix comedy film The Package. He’s repped by Avalon, WME, and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Sumpter will next be seen in a starring role in Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog. She previously co-starred and produced the Southside With You; co-starred in Fox Searchlight’s Old Man & The Gun; co-starred in Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool; and is currently the voice of Quinn on Conaco/TBS’s Final Space. She’s repped by Brookside Artist Management; WME; Gretchen Rush & Steve Warren of Hansel Jacobson

Himmel was most recently seen in a supporting role in the feature film Before You Know It that premiered at Sundance this year. Television credits include God Friended Me and recurring alongside Amy Sedaris in Thanksgiving. She’s repped by CESD.

Harris can be seen in Big Little Lies 2 and The Affair. She’s repped by The Osbrink Agency and Schuller Talent/LA Kids.

Cole can currently be seen in the seventh and final season of HBO’s Veep. He can also be seen on CBS’ Fam, as well as recurring roles on Chicago Fire and The Good Fight. He also can be seen in the upcoming film, The Art of Racing in The Rain. He’s repped by Gersh and Envoy Entertainment.

Anthony is a writer on The Second City National touring company and her original comedy pilot was a finalist in the TBS & Refinery29 RIOT Comedy Writers Lab. She has appeared on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele and Mash Up and Seeso’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and Take My Wife. She’s repped by Marsh Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Felker Toczek.

Childress is repped by DDO Artist Agency, The ESI Network, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.