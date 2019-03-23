EXCLUSIVE: The Quiet One, the feature doc about former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, has had its European premiere pulled by the Sheffield Doc/Fest.

The film, which is directed by Oliver Murray, was due to screen at the British documentary festival, held in the northern UK city, on June 7. Wyman, who was the bass guitarist in the (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction rockers between 1962 and 1992, was also due to appear in conversation with director Murray at the festival.

The festival confirmed to Deadline that it had cancelled the screening and the event. It is thought that the decision came after the festival received a number complaints on social media about screening the film about Wyman, particularly regarding his previous relationship with Mandy Smith, who he started dating when she was 13 and he was 47. They married when she was 18 and divorced a few years later.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on May 2.

Sundance Selects

It tells the story of Wyman’s life as one of the original members of the Rolling Stones. While he was in the band, he shot hours of footage, which has previously been unseen, and took thousands of photographs and collected a vast archive of memorabilia as well as kept a detailed diary. The film will feature all of these as well as interviews with Wyman, his family and friends.

It is Murray’s first feature documentary, having previously directed a number of music videos for the likes of former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher and The Horrors.

The doc is produced by Murray, Jennifer Corcoran and Jamie Clark, exec produced by Jason Bick, Charlotte Arden and Peter Dunphy, Submarine Entertainment, which has worked on Three Identical Strangers and Searching for Sugar Man, is the sales agent and IFC Films’ Sundance Selects acquired North American rights back in February 2017.

Sheffield Doc/Fest, which will also host films including Nick Broomfield’s Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love and Jenn Nkiru’s Black To Techno as well as a conversation with Paul Greengrass, takes place June 6 – 11.