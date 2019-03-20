Strange things will be afoot at the Circle K once again as Hammerstone Studios and Orion today announced that the third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, will head into production this summer in New Orleans for an Aug. 21, 2020 release.

Orion Pictures will release the pic through the United Artists Releasing banner. Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had a special message today, which you can watch above.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Fun With Dick and Jane) will direct from a screenplay by the original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Synopsis: Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

The threequel will be produced by Scott Kroopf, and Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh will be executive producing along with R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli. Production legal will be handled by Rosen Stapleton Law Group.