EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Newton has inked with WME for representation in all areas.

Newton is known for her role as Abigail on HBO’s Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies and will reprise her role in the second season airing in June.

On the film side, she starred in Universal’s comedy Blockers for Kay Cannon last spring, which had its world premiere at SXSW, and Peter Hedges’ Ben Is Back, opposite Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges.

Up next, Newton will be seen in leading roles in Warner Bros./Legendary’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu, opposite Ryan Reynolds, and Netflix’s original series The Society.

Additionally, Newton also appeared in Best Picture Oscar nominees Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

She continues to be represented by Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.