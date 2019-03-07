Big Brother is returning in Israel following the success of a celebrity version.

This marks a boon for Endemol Shine, which has faced some challenges with the twenty-year old reality format including last year’s cancellation of the show on Channel 5 in the UK. Despite this, Endemol Shine’s Chief Creative Officer Peter Salmon told Deadline that last year was one of the “biggest yet” for Big Brother.

Israel’s Reshet has ordered a second civilian series of the show from Endemol Shine Israel.

The format launched on the station in May 2018, having run for eight civilian seasons on Channel 2. Big Brother VIP ran for seven weeks on Reshet culminating with the finale this weekend, which saw break dancer Asaf Goren crowned the winner. It was a ratings hit for Reshet with the finale scoring an average share of 19.7% and the season averaging 17.4%.

Amir Ganor, CEO of Endemol Shine Israel said, “Big Brother is a strong reality format and we are incredibly proud that this show remains at the forefront of entertainment television in Israel. Both recent series have delivered excellent ratings and social engagement, proving that the format’s pure premise and round the clock storytelling remains as relevant and fascinating as ever.”

Despite the C5 cancellation in the UK, the market that arguably broke the John De Mol-created Dutch format, Endemol Shine touted the global success of the evergreen format.

There were 26 productions airing across 14 territories in 2018 with 13 celebrity series across eight markets. The format is making a comeback to Finland after a five-year break and in Poland after ten-year break. The latter is using new tech in their version, which launches on TVN7 next week.

In the U.S., a second celebrity version launched on CBS earlier this year with popstars Tamar Braxton winning. There are also six regional language versions in India and in Spain the show has been bolstered by a 24/7 live stream on YouTube.

Salmon told Deadline, “Twenty years young this year, Endemol Shine’s producers continue to evolve the evergreen format. Whether that’s through live streaming on YouTube in Spain, using cutting edge tech in a brand new BB house in Poland when it returns next week, or earning that richly-deserved series renewal in Israel. Big Brother is a global icon because it’s timeless and provides cut through for our partners.”