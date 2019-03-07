The Big Bang Theory returns with a new episode tonight after which only seven more remain before the CBS mainstay signs off for good in May after successfully calculating the formula for funny for 12 seasons. Fans and admirers of the show can learn more about the show’s laugh-track equations will get that chance later this month at WonderCon in Anaheim, Warner Bros. Television has announced.

A special Big Bang panel is planned for the Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center on March 30, the final day of the Orange County pop-culture expo. WonderCon, a one-time Bay Area fixture, is put on by the organizers who also stage Comic-Con International in San Diego every July.

The synopsis from Warner Bros: “Join The Big Bang Theory writers as they take you behind-the-scenes of TVs #1 comedy one final time before the series signs off in May. From huge guest stars to the final goodbye, find out what it takes to bring this show from a theory to the longest running multi-camera comedy in television history. Join the show’s executive producers and writers as they take you inside the writers’ room for a lively discussion and special video presentation. From Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.”

A few months ago, Lorre told Deadline that the finish line may be in sight but that he would need to dry his eyes before getting get a good look at it.

“And we have a general idea of what we are aiming for with May and the finale,” the sit-com ing told Deadline. “These days there’s a lot of melancholy in the background at all times. It’s been a 12-year project that has been really just a joy. It’s going to be very, very sad to let it go.”

The Big Bang Theory remains one of the most popular shows on television — Season 11 averaged 18.9 million viewers and was the second most watched series of last season (behind Roseanne) and among adults 18-49, Big Bang was the second highest-rated entertainment program (behind NBC’s This Is Us).

The multi-camera series was put on the clock in August after star Jim Parsons signaled his intention to bow out of any plans for a 13th season.