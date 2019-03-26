Four weeks in to its third season, FX has renewed Pamela Adlon’s Better Things for a fourth go-round. The critically praised and award-winning comedy series directed by, produced by and starring Adlon, will premiere its fourth season in 2020 on FX.

“With every season, Better Things becomes more vital, engaging and revelatory, cementing Pamela Adlon’s status as one of the most accomplished creative forces in television today,” said John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, who announced the renewal. “Rarely has there been a show that is so personal and, at the same time, so thoroughly universal in the way it explores modern parenting, family and life. We are thrilled to extend the series for a fourth season and to continue this incredible partnership with Pamela, her creative team and the amazing cast of Better Things.”

Adlon serves as writer, executive producer, showrunner and directed all 12 episodes of the third season. Better Things, which is produced by FX Productions.

“I am humbled, grateful and excited to tackle another season of stories and continue my creative partnership with my fearless FX team,” Adlon added.

There are eight episodes remaining in season three airing Thursdays at 10 PM ET/PT through May 16th.

Better Things ranks among the most critically acclaimed series on TV, with the third season scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94 on Metacritic.

Better Things is the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s struggling to keep her daughters close or trying to push one of them out of the nest, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor. At the end of the day, Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ changing lives, survive her family, have fun with a friend or two, and also – just maybe – squeeze in some private time.

In its first season, Better Things was one of seven entertainment programs to be honored with a Peabody Award. Additionally, in the first and second seasons, Pamela Adlon was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in season two.