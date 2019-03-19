EXCLUSIVE: MGM Television and Mark Burnett have made a multi-year deal with Bethenny Frankel to generate unscripted TV projects that she will produce, some of which will be star vehicles for her.

Burnett, the MGM Worldwide Television Group Chairman, made the deal directly with Frankel and her attorneys at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

Frankel has turned herself into an unscripted brand since getting her start as a contestant on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005 and then later joining the team on Shark Tank, both of which were produced by Burnett. She subsequently became founder/CEO of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, and stars in the Bravo series The Real Housewives of New York City. She has resumed appearances as a shark on Shark Tank and the ratings have responded.

“We are thrilled to have Bethenny Frankel join the MGM television family and bring her unique entertainment savvy that has been loved by viewers since her appearance on The Apprentice and Shark Tank,” said Burnett.

“Bethenny is a force. Her energy, attitude and entrepreneurial experience aligns perfectly with what we have planned for MGM in the years ahead for new network, cable, SVOD and syndication series,” says Barry Poznick, President, unscripted television for MGM Television Group.

“I am truly honored, humbled and grateful to be working with the powerhouse game changer Mark Burnett, the innovative Barry Posnick and to have access to the unparalleled resources at MGM television. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I intend to maximize its potential,” said Frankel.