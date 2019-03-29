EXCLUSIVE: We’ll never know if Ashley Judd ended up becoming CIA Director because Epix has canceled Berlin Station.

Just over a month after the Season 3 finale, the MGM-owned premium cabler has pulled the plug on a fourth season of the Paramount TV spy drama, I’ve learned. Epix confirms the critically acclaimed show isn’t coming back but had no further comment. No word yet as to whether Paramount is considering shopping the series for a new home on cable or streaming.

However, in today’s increasingly tightening margins industry it isn’t hard to tell what likely led to the end of the series starring Judd, Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans, Keke Palmer, Leland Orser, Michelle Forbes, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Mina Tander and Richard Jenkins. With top-tier talent and its European locations dominating the Olen Steinhauer-created show, Berlin Station was not cheap to make. Add to that the reality that MGM did not own the series and concerns had emerged about its ratings three years in.

As Epix boss Michael Wright told Deadline back in late February, “we’re truly on so many platforms that it takes about three to four weeks after we run the last episode to get all the data.”

Well, those numbers obviously are in and that leaves the renewed Get Shorty as the last of Epix’s original dramas still alive and kicking. The Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano series won’t be lonely long, as the likes of Batman prequel Pennyworth Perpetual Grace LTD, Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes gear up to make their respective debuts over the next year or so.

That said, Berlin Station itself had both a natural ending and a cliffhanger in motion with the finale of the Jason Horwitch-run third season. Having pushed back a Russian uprising in Estonia that was intended to splinter NATO, Forbes’ Chief of Station Valerie Edwards and the politically and physically maimed team had to bury Armitage’s Daniel Miller after he seemingly was killed by oligarchs.

While never really sure if it was Miller’s body that was being mourned over, viewers knew something the characters did not. Jenkins’ former Station boss Steven Frost was a longtime double agent and apparently Miller’s killer. This all was going down as Judd’s famed Station Whisperer BB Yates character pulled off a delicate geopolitical balancing act to see herself in line for the top job at Langley – which we will never know if she got.