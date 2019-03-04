Ben Affleck, currently starring in the Netflix movie Triple Frontier, probably won’t be joining Steven Spielberg’s crusade to keep the platform out of Oscar consideration.

In red carpet interviews and on this morning’s Today show, Affleck is taking a decided pro-Netflix stance. The streaming service is helping to define “the future of cinema and distribution,” he told the AP at the New York premiere of Triple Frontier, while on Today he insisted that “to do a movie for Netflix is no different from doing a movie anywhere else,” adding, “We’re just trying to do our job.”

Yesterday, Netflix appeared to be responding to Spielberg with a tweet that listed things they “love,” including cinema; “access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters; letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time; and giving filmmakers more ways to share art.”

“These things are not mutually exclusive,” Netflix concluded.

Spielberg, a governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has drawn criticism for arguing that films debuting on streaming services or getting short theatrical runs should qualify for the Emmys rather than Oscars.

Affleck, on Today, said “the business is changing,” and reeled off past challenges to the film industry status quo such as sound, color and TV. “Movies survived and I think they will,” he said. “People are working to try to define how that’s going to be.”

Triple Frontier, directed by J.C. Chandor, opened in select theaters March 6 and launched globally on Netflix March 13. Affleck co-stars with Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund and Adria Arjona.

Check out Affleck’s AP interview above.