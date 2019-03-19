Lots of Broadway shows have digital lotteries for specially priced tickets – Oklahoma! just announced one for $40 seats – but Beetlejuice is combining its lottery with some attempted buzz-building: Every Tuesday during the preview run, a live game show hosted by cast members will take place outside the Winter Garden Theatre.

So brush up your Beetlejuice. The trivia game will cover all things related to the show (though whether that includes the Tim Burton movie, well, you’ll just have to take your chances).

Called “It’s (Game) Showtime!”, the game will precede a weekly lottery for specially priced $33.33 tickets. “It’s (Game) Showtime!” will kick-off with the Tuesday live show on April 2, hosted by Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman. The lottery will open every Tuesday at 5 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m. two lottery entrants will be chosen to compete in the trivia game. The winner will get a pair of tickets to that evening’s performance, and the runner-up will have the chance to purchase two specially priced $33.33 tickets for the performance.

At the conclusion of each weekly game, 14 additional names will be chosen to purchase specially priced $33.33 tickets to that evening’s performance, limit two tickets per winner. Winners must be present at the time of drawing and valid ID must be shown to purchase tickets, with all tickets subject to availability.

Beetlejuice begins previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, March 28, with opening night set for Thursday, April 25.