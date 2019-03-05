PBS has picked up its latest British drama – Gurinder Chadha’s Beecham House. The India-set series was produced by Bend IT TV for ITV and will now air on the PBS Masterpiece block in the U.S.

The six-part series takes place on the cusp of 19th century in Delhi, following the fortunes of the residents of the titular mansion. Written by Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Shahrukh Husain and Victor Levin (Mad Men).

The story begins as handsome and soulful former soldier, John Beecham, has acquired the house to start a new life for his family and a business as a trader. Wealthy and distinguished, John has witnessed profiteering and exploitation during his time with the controlling East India Company and appears haunted by his past. Determined to escape that life, he sets his sights on becoming an honorable member of the region’s trading community.

But in the glorious setting of Beecham House, John’s life remains shrouded in mystery. His arrival provokes speculation and gossip amongst the servants and despite filling his residence with relatives and friends, Beecham’s house still has dark corners that crackle with conspiracy, disharmony and sinister intent. The story also unfolds at a time when the 1,000-year-old Mughal rule is over and the British vie with the Maharajas to claim India as their own.

The ensemble cast includes Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Gregory Fitoussi (Mr. Selfridge, Spiral), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Pallavi Sharda (Lion), Dakota Blue Richards (Endeavour), Leo Suter (Victoria), Bessie Carter (Howard’s End), Viveik Kalra (Blinded By The Light) and Marc Warren (Safe).

Lisa Honig, EVP Distribution North America, International, Fremantle, said, “Gurinder Chadha really delivers on this epic family saga. It has everything: gorgeous locations, exquisite costumes, rich diverse characters and a compelling script. We’re thrilled to be partnering with PBS to bring Beecham House to the widest possible audience in the U.S.”

Rebecca Eaton, Masterpiece Executive Producer, added, “I haven’t seen a series as visually sumptuous as Beecham House in a long time. This is a new time and place for our audience…India in 1795, before the Raj. There is love and passion, too, and a storyline full of deepening mystery.”