Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will announce the 73rd annual Tony Award nominations on the previously announced date of Tuesday, April 30. The noms will be carried live on CBS This Morning and live streamed on the Tony Awards website and Facebook.

Neuwirth, a Tony winner for Sweet Charity and Chicago, and Dixon, whose credits include the TV broadcasts of Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar, will announce the nominations from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The announcements kick off at 8:30 am ET.

This year’s Tony Awards will take place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 pm ET (time delayed PT).