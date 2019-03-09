A documentary on the first female multi-hyphenate in cinema’s long history has unveiled its trailer. Pamela B. Green’s Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, narrated by Jodie Foster, is a feature documentary that studies the full scope of the life and work of screenwriter, producer and studio owner Alice Guy-Blaché. The film opens in Los Angeles on April 19 and New York on April 26 via Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber ahead of a nationwide rollout.

The docu features interviews with Patty Jenkins, Diablo Cody, Ben Kingsley, Geena Davis, Ava DuVernay, Andy Samberg, Evan Rachel Wood, Lake Bell and Julie Delpy, among others. The pic played premiered last spring at Cannes, where Deadline’s Pete Hammond raved about it.

Guy-Blaché achieved fame and financial success before being shut out from the industry she helped create. Over the span of her career, she wrote, produced or directed 1,000 films, including 150 with synchronized sound during the silent era. Her work included comedies, westerns and dramas, as well as films with such groundbreaking subject matter as child abuse, immigration, Planned Parenthood, and female empowerment. She also etched a place in history by making the earliest known surviving narrative film with an all African-American cast.

Green has dedicated more than eight years of research to discover the real story of Guy-Blaché, who died in 1968. She discovered rare footage of televised interviews and long-archived audio interviews, which can be heard for the first time in Be Natural, allowing Guy-Blaché to tell her own story.

The film was co-written, directed and produced by Green and executive produced by Geralyn Dreyfous, Foster, Hugh Hefner, John Ptak, Robert Redford, Regina K. Scully, Joan Simon and Jamie Wolf.

Check out the trailer above.