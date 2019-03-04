BBC period drama Call The Midwife is set to run through until at least 2022 after the British public broadcaster renewed it for a further two seasons.

The series, which airs on PBS in the U.S. has been handed a season ten and eleven consisting of eight episode seasons and two Christmas specials.

This comes as season eight of the Neal Street Productions series became the highest rating returning drama of 2019 with an average of around 9M viewers per episode. Filming is set to start on season nine shortly and it will air in 2020.

Heidi Thomas will continue to lead the writing team with Pippa Harris as executive roducer alongside Mona Qureshi. Ann Tricklebank is producer. The renewal was made by Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content and Piers Wenger, Controller, BBC Drama Commissioning.

Harris said, “We are delighted and humbled by the continued warmth of the audience response to Call the Midwife. It’s a testament to the extraordinary creativity of Heidi Thomas who pours her heart and soul into every episode. We are thrilled that the BBC have put such faith in the show by commissioning two more series and can’t wait to watch our wonderful cast and crew tackling all the social and medical changes which the swinging sixties will bring.”

Creator Heidi Thomas said, “Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give. We are blessed with the best cast, crew, and audience a show could wish for, and I could not be more excited about our future.”

BBC’s Moore added, “Everyone at the BBC is delighted we’re welcoming the nurses of Nonnatus House back for another two series and we’re all looking forward to following our cast through the tumultuous years of the late sixties. I’d like to thank the wonderful cast and crew, and particularly Heidi, Pippa and Ann for their continued creative ambition and dedication to such a very special show.”