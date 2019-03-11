EXCLUSIVE: Robot-fighting series BattleBots has gotten a green light for a second season on Discovery and Science channels. Production begins in April in Long Beach, California, with premiere slated for this summer. Chris Rose and Kenny Florian will return for play-by-play and Faruq Tauheed is back as the ring announcer.

BattleBots features the world’s biggest, baddest, strongest, and fastest next-generation robots from all over the world as they duke it out for robot fighting supremacy. 2018 Champion Bite Force will return to defend its title against top competition including perennial contenders Tombstone, Minotaur, Witch Doctor, Bronco, Bombshell, and Yeti.

Each match consists of two robots competing in a single, three-minute bout, with the goal to destroy or disable their opponent. If there is no knockout during the battle, a panel of judges will declare a victor.

BattleBots also highlights the design and build of each robot, bot builder backstories, and their pursuit of the BattleBots championship. Homemade robots built on a number of platforms and featuring a huge variety of deadly weapons go head-to-head, all captured by state-of-the-art onboard technology and cameras to enhance viewing and provide combat analytics.

BattleBots originally aired on Comedy Central in 2000-02, then was revived on ABC for two seasons in 2015-16. Science Channel aired encores of the two ABC seasons in summer 2017, and new episodes premiered last spring on both Discovery Channel and Science Channel.The reimagined take on the killer-robot combat sport hails from Whalerock Industries and the creators of the original BattleBots franchise, Ed Roski and Greg Munson.

“BattleBots is such a fun series and really resonated with both Discovery and Science viewers last year,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. “We can’t wait to once again work with the amazing teams from Whalerock and BattleBots to make the new season a smashing success.”

Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell will executive produce for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.