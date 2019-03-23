Social media has erupted with savage criticisms of Barbra Streisand, who has blamed the victims’ parents for Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse of children.

Speaking to the Times of London, Streisand said she believed that Jackson abused Wade Robson and James Safechuck, whose allegations of molestation by the pop singer were renewed by the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

But instead of blaming Jackson, Streisand reserved her scorn for Safechuck and Robson’s parents.

“I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him,” she told the Times of London, which described her as “surprisingly sympathetic” toward Jackson.

Adding to the shocking statements, Streisand said that Safechuck and Robson turned out none the worse for wear, since “both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” Streisand claimed. “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there,” she said in the interview, published Friday.

So far, the Twitterverse has roundly condemned Streisand for her comments. A sample:

If the Cow ever harbored uncertainty that Barbra Streisand was an idiot, she has now erased every last scintilla of doubt. https://t.co/ZpIwj7dWNp — 🌴🌴 The Tropical Cow 🐄🌴🌴 (@Tropicow) March 23, 2019

There is no other diagnosis for this woman other than too much Botox poisoned her brain & makes her look even more ridiculous than she sounds . #Ingrate #Moron

Pack your bags lady- #Trump2020 will have you in a straight jacket soon enough. #Hollyweird https://t.co/0jUMb0xFqU — 🇺🇸🌹LADY GRACE🌹 🇺🇸 (@OrenIShiKiddo) March 23, 2019