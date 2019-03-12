Part 1 of ABC’s protocol busting/fence hopping The Bachelor (2.2, 8.00M) season finale topped in the demo Monday with a season high and bested ‘18’s finale in total viewers.

The Good Doctor finale that followed (1.4, 7.767M) also snagged season highs in both metrics and stood as Monday’s No. 1 scripted show in total viewers, though it dropped 3/10th in the demo and 1.75M compared to year ago finale.

Opposite The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice (2.0, 8.660M) topped the night, total viewer-wise. catapulting NBC to a nightly win in overall audience. Versus Week 3 of its previous cycle, The Voice grew 5% in the demo and 9% in total viewers.

At 10 PM, The Enemy Within (1.0, 5.175M) grew 11% week to week in the key age bracket.

On Fox, an 8 PM broadcast of Passage (0.8, 3.124M) tied the show’s series-low in the demo and hit a new total viewer low – talking points immediately trumped at 9 PM season finale (0.7, 3.122M) which set new lows.

Clocking season demo lows: CBS’s Neighborhood (1.0, 6.492M), Man with a Plan (0.7,5.292M), and Magnum P.I. (0.7, 5.902M). A repeat Bull (0.4, 4.472M) closed out CBS’s primetime.

CW’s Arrow (0.3, 1.075M) climbed out of previous week’s low, followed by steady Black Lightning (0.2, 780K).

ABC (1.9, 7.923M) topped the night in the demo, while NBC (1.6, 8.660M) dominated total viewers. CBS (0.7, 5.422M) and Fox (0.7, 3.123M) tied for No. 3 in the key age bracket. CW (0.3, 913K) followed.