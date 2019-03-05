Colton Underwood’s collar-slipping escape from the compound of ABC’s speed-dating competition series The Bachelor (2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.23 million viewers) boosted that long-running show to a season high in the demo Monday, when it shared first-place status with NBC’s singing competition The Voice (2.0, 10.88M).

The Voice nearly matched the previous week’s season debut in the demo to land in that tie for the night’s top spot in the 18-49 age bracket. The series grew, week to week, in total viewers – clocking its largest crowd since March 20, 2018 – boosting NBC to a tie for the night in the demo and an outright win in overall crowd.

At 10 PM, ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.1, 6.71M) came in first among scripted shows in the demo; it also was Monday’s most-watched scripted series.

Meanwhile, NBC’s 10 PM The Enemy Within (0.9, 5.36M) fumbled 25% of the previous week’s premiere in the demo, but just 7% in overall audience.

Both 10 PM shows beat CBS’ Bull repeat (0.5, 4.38M).

CBS bookended its primetime with repeats; 8 PM’s Neighborhood rerun (0.8, 5.13M) was its top performer in the demo. In between, a Man with a Plan original (0.7, 4.94M) clocked its lowest demo rating of the season to date, as did Magnum P.I. (0.6, 5.51M).

Fox The Resident (1.0, 5.13M) ticked up a tenth week to week; The Passage (0.8, 3.39M) did not budge from its lowest rating to date.

NBC (1.7, 9.04M) and ABC (1.7, 7.06M) tied for No. 1 in the demo, with ABC setting a new Monday season high with series programming in the metric. NBC ran a lap ahead in total viewers for that crown. Fox (0.9, 4.26M) was No. 3 in the demo, while CBS (0.6, 4.98M) came in third in overall audience.

The CW (0.2, 841,000) followed, with Arrow (0.2, 904K) and Black Lightning (0.2, 777K) dropping to their lowest 18-49 ratings yet.