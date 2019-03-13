ABC’s proposal-free Bachelor season finale-finale (2.3, 8.062M) nonetheless took the demo tiara for a second straight night on Tuesday. Part 2 of the dating show’s finale grew over its year-ago Monday finale (2.2, 7.9M) and besting closest competitor, NBC’s 9 PM This Is Us (1.8, 7.526M) by 5/10ths of a rating.

Memo to future bachelors: The protocol-busting/fence hopping two-part wrapper bundled its biggest demo rating since 2017.

Meanwhile, Bachelor’s 8 PM competitor, CBS’s NCIS (1.1, 11.935M) ran a lap ahead in total viewers, though it equaled a series low in the demo.

And, with so much going on at 8 PM, NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (1.2, 5.334M) suffered a season low in the 18-49 age bracket.

Despite its big Bachelor lead-in, a special 10 PM “first look” at Videos After Dark (0.8, 2.912M) matched previous week’s Rookie episode in the demo, though Rookie had a smaller lead-in. Anyway, VAD lost to NBC’s New Amsterdam (1.0, 6.108M) in the metric; the NBC drama also enjoyed its most watched episode since November 27.

CBS was the most watched network every hour of Tuesday. At 9 PM, F.B.I. (1.0, 8.955M) clocked a larger crowd than both The Bachelor finale in the hour, and This Is Us.

At 10 PM’s CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 7.063M) posted the largest overall audience but hit a series low in the demo.

Fox’s Season 7 start for MasterChef Junior (0.7, 2.686M) sliced off 2/10ths in the demo compared to last season Friday night launch.

CW’s Flash (0.5, 1.556M) hit a new series low in the age bracket while Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 938K) matched its.

ABC (1.8, 6.345M) dominated the demo, setting a new Tuesday season high with series programming. CBS (0.9, 9.318M) ran a lap ahead in total viewers. NBC (1.3, 6.323M) was second in demo, third in overall audience.Fox (0.7, 2.683M) and CW (0.4, 1.247M) followed.