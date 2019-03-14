“Seems like a thousand years ago I fought my way out of that cave,” says Robert Downey’s Iron Man at the beginning of this new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, setting up a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios film that looks back at previous installments while offering a first look at Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Marvel also released the new poster for the film – see that below.

Here’s the logline: The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is produced by Kevin Feige, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Earlier this month, a side-by-side version of an Endgame trailer showing standard format and Imax was released. You can watch that one here. And a Super Bowl ad can be viewed here.

The film’s heroes include Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and, of course, Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Watch Disney’s new trailer above. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.

And here’s the new, character-packed poster: