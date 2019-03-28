Australian actor Brendan Cowell has been added to the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar pics, in which he’ll play Mick Scoresby, captain of a private sector large-scale marine hunting vessel on Pandora. The announcement was made this morning via the franchise’s official social channels. He’s slated to begin shooting the 20th Century Fox film this May in New Zealand.

Cowell recurred as Harrag in the seventh season of HBO’s Game Of Thrones and was recently seen as a lead in Mike Bartlett’s BBC1 series Press. His film credits include the thriller, Noise, and war pic, Beneath Fill 60.

Cowell is repped by Hamilton Hodell in the UK, United Management in Australia, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.