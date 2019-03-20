Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) has set her next series at OWN. The network has given a straight-to-series order to Cherish the Day, an original anthology series from DuVernay and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The project is part of DuVernay’s overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. Oprah Winfrey will executive produce alongside DuVernay for a winter 2020 premiere on OWN.

Created by DuVernay, in each season, Cherish the Day chronicles the stirring romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.

Tanya Hamilton (Queen Sugar, Night Catches Us) will serve as executive producer/showrunner and will direct the series premiere. DuVernay’s longtime producing partner Paul Garnes (Queen Sugar, Selma) will also executive produce the series.

“OWN is home. I’m honored to create television for a network headed by an artist with spectacular vision and unbridled passion for the stories that we want to tell,” said DuVernay.

“Ava is a visionary storyteller. She brings so much care, so much heart, so much love to the art she creates,” said Winfrey. “I’m excited to continue collaborating together with our very first anthology series for OWN.”

Cherish the Day is produced for OWN by Forward Movement and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Tanya Hamilton and Oprah Winfrey are executive producers.

Cherish the Day will join OWN’s programming slate of top-rated dramas including Queen Sugar, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots and If Loving You is Wrong. In addition, OWN will premiere two new drama series in 2019, Ambitions from Will Packer and David Makes Man from Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight).