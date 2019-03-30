EXCLUSIVE: The Simon & Schuster imprint Atria preemptively landed North American rights to the Rebecca Serle novel In Five Years. The novel went to publishers last week at auction and Atria Editorial Director Lindsay Sagnette took it off the table. Foreign publishers are now bidding and film/TV rights are next to be shopped.

The novel tells the story of 28 year old Danielle Kohan, a Type-A Manhattan attorney who is in a happy and loving relationship and has a very specific plan for what her personal and work life will look like in five years. That all changes when she falls asleep and inexplicably awakens five years in the future with an entirely different man at her side than the one she imagined. When she wakes, the memory of that moment and man is stuck in her memory even as she dismissed it as a dream. That is, until she bumps into him on the street in NYC.

Serle’s last novel, The Dinner List, was published in the fall to great reviews, and her YA series Famous In Love was co-adapted by Serle into the TV series for Warner Brothers Television and Disney’s Freeform. Her debut novel When You Were Mine is in development with Universal Pictures, with The Fault In Our Stars‘ Scott Neustadter & Michael Weber scripting and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps producing. Serle’s manager Dan Farah and WME represented her in the publishing deal and are shopping film and TV rights on the new novel.