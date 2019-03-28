As CinemaCon ramps up on Monday, Atom Tickets is announcing Atom Movie Access, a movie subscription service for cinemas.

The service allows exhibitors to create their own customized movie subscription plan at a rate and price that works for their business model. Atom Movie Access for exhibitors offers a fully digital service with easy booking for its subscribers via the Atom Tickets app.

Subscribers will receive all the benefits offered by Atom Tickets, including the option to reserve seats in advance for themselves and their guests; inviting friends via contacts; pre-ordering concessions at enabled theaters; and checking-in for movies via a mobile device, so there’s no need for paper tickets.

On the back-end, Atom will manage payment process, customer service, fraud detection and anti-abuse measures for exhibitors. The new platform will also allow users to redeem subscription benefits of seeing a movie for free and adding on full priced tickets for guests in the same transaction. Also, the service will allow moviegoers to choose between using an included free screening benefit or saving it for later. Subscribers can choose standard or premium tickets for themselves or for group purchases.

“Atom Tickets is an innovative ticketing platform that enables exhibitors to reach and engage new and incremental audiences,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “We’ve always believed in being a valuable partner to exhibitors, starting with the core functionality of our app, which allows for marketing promotions at specific locations, integrating exhibitor loyalty plans and giving customers the ability to pre-order concessions. Now with Atom Movie Access, we’re thrilled to provide the technology that will enhance the direct-to-consumer relationship of moviegoers with their favorite theaters.”

Atom Tickets is a movie ticketing platform backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company that is enabled on over 21,000 screens across the U.S.