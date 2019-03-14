Jane Root’s Nutopia (One Strange Rock) and Plan B Entertainment are teaming to bring the Atlas Obscura phenomenon to television in a new premium docuseries. The project marks the first co-production for Nutopia and Plan B, and one of Plan B’s first forays into unscripted TV.

Titled Atlas Obscura, the docuseries, which is currently in development, will draw inspiration from Atlas Obscura’s overall mission of drawing out the incredible stories of the people, food, and culture behind the world’s most unusual places.

Workman Publishing

Atlas Obscura is a media and experiences company dedicated to exploring the world’s hidden wonders through thoughtful editorial stories, unique events and unusual trips around the world. Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders, the #1 New York Times bestselling and critically praised book, has been translated into 17 languages.

Founded in 2009 by Dylan Thuras and Joshua Foer, Atlas Obscura publishes best-in-class journalism about hidden places, incredible histories, scientific marvels and gastronomical wonders. Every year Atlas Obscura hosts more than 60 international trips and 400 local events across eight cities. The site has been nominated for three 2019 National Magazine Awards.

“We are beyond excited to work with such amazing partners as Plan B and Atlas Obscura,” said Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root. “At Nutopia we focus on developing projects that will bring high-quality, out-of-this-world content to viewers, and we look forward to what this new series has in store for our audiences.”

“We believe we can show people a different way of looking at the world,” says Foer, co-founder of Atlas Obscura, and author of the #1 bestselling book Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything. “This show will inspire curiosity and wonder about the incredible, and sometimes strange, world we all inhabit.”

Along with Plan B, executive producers include Nutopia’s Root, and Atlas Obscura’s Foer and David Plotz.

Nutopia’s One Strange Rock docuseries, in partnership with Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures and Will Smith, was recently renewed for a second season by Nat Geo. Other recent projects include Civilizations (BBC/PBS) and The Great American Read (PBS) and upcoming project Jesus: His Life (A&E/History).

Plan B is headed by Brad Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Its recent titles include 12 Years a Slave, The Normal Heart, Selma, The Big Short, Moonlight, Beautiful Boy, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Vice.

The project is repped by Alan Braun at CAA.