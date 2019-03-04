EXCLUSIVE: Aspect, one of the longest-running and best-known creative advertising houses in this business, has just hired Jason Chappelle as its new Executive Creative Director. Chappelle had been at Los Angeles-based Mocean where he had been senior VP/creative director and worked on the marketing materials for the Oscar-nominated (and winning) Bohemian Rhapsody, and box office hits Deadpool 2, The LEGO Movie 2 and The Nun. He started at Aspect today.

He will report to co-Presidents/Creative directors Lisa Feldman and Nati Braunstein, responsible for securing new clients and projects and managing the high-level creative for those projects. He is expected to be a key member of the management team and will help chart the course for the agency’s future.

Most recently, Aspect has played a role in the marketing campaigns behind such hit motion pictures as Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee, Aquaman, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Crazy Rich Asians, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Wonder Woman, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Within the television arena, the agency has contributed to campaigns promoting Gaga: Five Foot Two, Medal of Honor, BoJack Horseman, Westworld, Orange is the New Black, Jessica Jones, Nurse Jackie, Santa Clarita Diet, and Unreal, to name some.

Previously at Mocean, Chappelle led creative on multiple, award-winning marketing campaigns for the major film studios and streaming services. He also assisted the agency’s head of theatrical in running the agency’s Theatrical department and was a member of its Leadership Council.

Prior to that experience, he was at Buddha Jones for seven years-plus, working first as a Writer/Producer, and eventually being promoted to Senior Producer; he worked on dozens of movie campaigns, including Spy, The SpongeBob Movie, How to Train Your Dragon 2, The Heat, and Inglourious Basterds.

He started in entertainment advertising at The Cimarron Group, but began his entertainment industry career at MTV Networks in New York.