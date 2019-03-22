Wrecked alum Asif Ali has been cast as a series regular opposite Thomas Lennon in Richard Lovely, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot, from Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and executive produced by Finnegan, Richard Lovely, which has an About a Boy vibe to it, is about Richard Lovely, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, Mr. Mouse. He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Ali will play Howard, Richard’s literary agent. He spends most of his time putting out fires that Richard has needlessly started.

In addition to Lennon, he joins previously announced series regulars Wendi Malick, Mason Schneiderman, Nicole Sun and Nicole Richie.

Ali starred as Pack in comedy Wrecked which aired for two seasons on TBS. In addition to his onscreen roles and performing as a standup comedian, Ali is best known for co-creating, writing, and starring in the Comedy Central special Goatface, as well as co-creating Netflix’s The Fix, starring Jimmy Carr. He also recently voiced a character in Netflix series BoJack Horseman, yet to air. Ali is repped by CAA, AF Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.