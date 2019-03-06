The series that launched the CW’s Arrowverse is coming to an end. Arrow‘s upcoming eighth season will be its last. It will consist of 10 episodes. Series star Stephen Amell just made announcement on social media.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz said in a joint statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

Amell called playing Oliver Queen “the greatest professional experience of my life.” He had been hinting that he was ready to move on and would be leaving Arrow at the end of his contract. There had been talk about a new hero taking up the mantle of Green Arrow as a way for the series to continue without him but in the end, a decision was made to end the series with Amell as its Green Arrow til the end and Amell returning for an abbreviated eighth season. (Arrow was among 10 series the CW renewed for next season in January.)

Arrow has been a transformational series for the CW. It was the first breakout hit launched by then-new CW President Mark Pedowitz who was looking to broaden the network’s appeal beyond young female viewers who had been flocking to series like Gossip Girl. Arrow also launched a big DC franchise on the CW, which includes five series, including flagship Flash, which originated as a spinoff from Arrow.