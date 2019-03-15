EXCLUSIVE: As Arrow is heading into its final season, executive producer/showrunner Beth Schwartz is expanding her relationship with Warner Bros. TV, signing a multi-year overall with the studio behind the CW superhero series.

Greg Berlanti, who oversees all DC series for WBTV as executive producer, including Arrow, first met Schwartz when he hired her as his assistant on his 2002 WB drama series Everwood. She co-wrote two episodes of the Berlanti-produced ABC series Brothers & Sisters before joining Arrow in 2012 as a writers assistant in Season 1. Schwartz was quickly promoted to a writer and rose to the ranks to co-executive producer in Season 6.

She took over as executive producer and showrunner at the start of the current seventh season. Arrow was recently picked up for a 10-episode eighth and final season.

Schwartz also has worked on CW series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Hart of Dixie as well as ABC’s What About Brian. She is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.