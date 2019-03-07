It’s the end of an era. It was announced Wednesday that the CW’s superhero series Arrow would be coming to an end after its 10-episode eighth season. Arrow frontman Stephen Amell made the announcement on social media and his co-stars chimed in about news of the final season.

Amell also posted a very emotional video on Facebook detailing his journey and thanking Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, cast and everyone involved in the series. In the video, he said the end of the show “feels strange” and that “it is not the end, but it is the beginning of the end.””

“This show has given me a platform that extends so far beyond my ability to just appear on your television 23 times a year,” he said. “It has given me a voice for philanthropic endeavors, for social issues that I am interested in. I got to take batting practice with my childhood favorite sports team. I’ve had cinematic opportunities that are the direct result of the work that I’ve been doing here. And I know that when this is all said and done, after I drop off the face of the Earth for approximately for two months…I know the next chapter for me, personally and professionally, is going to be really exciting.”

David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, wrote on Twitter: “What an awesome ride! @arrow fans have been the best any actor could’ve asked for! Thank you for helping me bring John Diggle/Spartan to life!!! Love all of you! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in stock for you. Let’s end on a high, shall we? #ARROW”

Colton Haynes, who appeared on the series as Roy Harper posted on Instagram: “Sad to hear the news that #Arrow will be ending after Season 8. What an incredible ride this has been. Thank you to all the fans out there who supported us along the way.”

From there the emotional goodbyes continued. Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary on the series, wrote on Instagram: ” #Arrow has been the greatest adventure of my life. If that weren’t enough, I have also made friends I will have for the rest of my life. I am so, so grateful for all of it. Here’s to an incredible final season, and here’s to all of you. Thank you for your passion, your love, and your support. We love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.”

“Being a part of this series from the beginning & being brought back over the course of its run has been beyond,” wrote Colin Donnell on Twitter. “It a professional highlight it & brought me wonderful lifelong friends. Thank you to all the fans who’ve kept Tommy alive all & congrats to all those involved.”

Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim tweeted: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Without an audience, there is no show. Thanks to the millions who provided years of employment to hundreds. We aim to craft a finale season that will do you proud.”

Series stars Echo Kellum, Madison McLaughlin and Rick Gonzalez also posted their love for Arrow on Twitter and Instagram.

