The CW’s longest-running superhero series is about to meet its end as the network said today that it has just one final season of Arrow in its quiver. The DC Comics show starring Stephen Amell will wrap with its upcoming 10-episode eighth season. Launch a photo gallery celebrating the series’ history by clicking on the photo above.

Since Arrow premiered on October 10, 2012, the CW has launched three other superhero series that make up its “Arrowverse”: The Flash (2014), which began as a spinoff from Arrow; Supergirl (2015), whose first season aired on sister net CBS; and the superhero team-up series Legends of Tomorrow (2016). All of their worlds have collided in various crossover events over the years. The network also premiered DC-based Black Lightning in early 2018, but the CW president Mark Pedowich emphasized at TCA that it was not affiliated with the Arrowverse and wouldn’t be part of future crossover episodes.

Warner Bros TV produces Arrow and its CW brethern, and all were created by Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, along with Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), Ali Adler (Supergirl), Phil Klemmer (Legends of Tomorrow) and Geoff Johns (The Flash).