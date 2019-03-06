L.A.’s Finest‘s Ernie Hudson is set for a guest role on Arrow.

Hudson will appear in episode 719 titled “Spartan” in the CW series. He portrays a Four Star General of the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) that Diggle (David Ramsey) is forced to reconnect with for a Team Arrow mission despite unresolved tension from their past.

Based on the characters from DC, Arrow hails from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Legends) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Blindspot). Marc Guggenheim (Eli Stone, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) is consulting producer.

Hudson recently wrapped the first season of L.A.’s Finest as Joseph Vaughan opposite Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Known for his portrayal of Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters franchise, Hudson will reprise the role in Ghostbusters 3. He currently recurs on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, and previously co-starred in APB on Fox. Hudson stars and executive produces The Family Business, for BET, based on the best-selling novel and stars opposite Sanaa Lathan in Netflix film Violet in Bloom (aka Nappily Ever After). Hudson is repped by Zero Gravity Management and APA.