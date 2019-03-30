Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards is leaving the superhero drama ahead of its eighth and final season, Deadline has confirmed. The actress made the announcement Saturday on social media.
Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, said in a statement on Instagram it was time to say goodbye to the character.
“Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you,” she wrote in the post. I thank you all for the time we’ve shared. The elevators we have climbed. The monsters we have faced and scared. And The burgers we have dined.”
She continued, “I will keep her in my heart for always, and I hope that you can too because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you.”
❤️🖤💛💕💜💙 The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens And why TGA is so damn hot And yes, canaries need more scenes… But wait just one minute before we go and do all that For this makes me out of breath To have this not small chat Felicity and I are a very tight two But after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you I thank you all for the time we’ve shared The elevators we have climbed The monsters we have faced and scared And The burgers we have dined I will keep her in my heart for always And I hope that you can too Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you 💕 Love, Felicity and Me
As Deadline previously reported, Arrow‘s upcoming eighth season will be its last. It will consist of 10 episodes.